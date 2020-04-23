https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-protest-organizer-charged

San Diego police want to charge a “protest organizer” for “violating” coronavirus stay-at-home guidelines “by organizing a gathering” over the weekend, KUSI-TV reported.

Police confirmed it contacted the City Attorney’s Office “requesting their review to issue charges against the protest organizer for violating the county health order,” the station added.

What are the details?

Naomi Israel, 27, was one of hundreds who demonstrated against California’s stay-at-home orders at a “Freedom Rally” Saturday afternoon in front of the Hall of Justice in San Diego, KUSI reported.

The Center for American Liberty, in coordination with the Dhillon Law Group, is representing Israel and said police told her Tuesday she’s being charged with a misdemeanor for her participation in the protest, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The Center said an estimated 400 people gathered in San Diego to “peacefully protest” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “shutdown of the state’s economy. At this time, we are unaware of any other participants being charged with a crime. The charged protester had shared information about the protest on social media, which may have led to the authorities deciding to single her out for punishment.”

Image source: Twitter

More from KUSI:

Following Saturday’s protest in San Diego and a related Sunday protest in Encinitas, many questioned why arrests or citations were not levied against the protesters for flouting public health orders prohibiting large public gatherings and asking people to stay six feet apart from one another. In a joint statement issued Monday by the SDPD and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the agencies said that although the events were allowed to go forward, legal consequences would still be in order.

“While no citations were issued at the protests, that does not mean prosecution will not be sought, especially to the organizers of these events,” the statement read, according to the station.

Israel told KUSI in a Thursday interview that she was told if she shows up to a protest scheduled for this weekend that authorities “will be there, and they will have a warrant.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, chief executive officer of the Center for American Liberty, added that “the First Amendment guarantees the right to peacefully protest. Our client participated in a responsible protest adhering to social distancing guidelines. She, along with other protesters, stood six feet apart on a public sidewalk.”

Here’s a clip from KUSI showing Saturday’s protest. It’s appears many protesters stood less than six feet apart:

Anything else?

“It is outrageous that our client is being charged with a crime for participating in constitutionally protected activity,” Dhillon added. “The right to assemble and to petition the government does not exist if there are topics that are off limit.”

Dhillon also said “Governor Newsom cannot shut down the state’s economy and then prosecute criminally freedom-loving Californians who peacefully protest his decision. Nor may county and city officials abuse their power to punish protesters expressing protected opinions and doing so in a lawful and safe manner. We intend to fight San Diego’s punishment of our client if the authorities decide to proceed with this ill-advised attempt to chill the speech of Americans.”

Here’s a look at the related protest in Encinitas that took place Sunday:

[embedded content]

Southern California residents hold “Freedom Rally” to protest overreaching closures amid coronavirus



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

