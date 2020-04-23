https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/pompeo-says-u-s-funding-may-never-return/

There was an outcry among the international elites when President Trump announced a temporary halt to U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, whose actions regarding the Chinese coronavirus pandemic have been questioned many times.

Now, it’s possible that that funding may never return.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that there need to be changes at the international organization, plainly issuing a warning that that could be changes that go beyond replacements for leaders.

“Even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the WHO,” he said.

TRENDING: The COVID-19 scandal: Billionaire Bill Gates and WHO

He also said, “I think we need to take a real hard look at the WHO and what we do coming out of this. We reformed this back in 2007, so this isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with the shortcomings of this organization that sits inside the United Nations. We need a fix. We need a structural fix with the WHO.”

The president suspended U.S. money from going to WHO last week after criticizing its “China-centric” stance, including promotion of China’s “disinformation” about the outbreak.

Organization officials have rejected Trump’s criticism.

But the U.S. has been the biggest overall donor to the group, handing over $400 million in 2019. That’s about one seventh of the entire organization budget.

Reuters reported Pompeo said the U.S. “strongly believed” Beijing failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner.

That would be a violation of WHO rules.

Pompeo also criticized WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom for not using the opportunity to “go public” when China broke the rules.

The report continued, “The acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday the United States would assess if the WHO was being run properly and look for alternative partners outside the body.”

Fox reported that at a minimum, Pompeo was insisting on structural changes at WHO.

“Even today, the Chinese government hasn’t permitted American scientists to go into China, to go into not only the Wuhan lab but wherever it needs to go to learn about this virus, to learn about its origins,” Pompeo told “The Ingraham Angle”. “Look, we know it began at one [lab], but we need to figure this out. There’s an ongoing pandemic. We still don’t have the transparency and openness we need in China.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

