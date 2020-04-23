https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pope-francis-un-secretary-general-call-socialist-green-recovery-response-chinas-coronavirus-pandemic/

Red Francis was back at it on Wednesday.

The communist pope urged the global community to implement a “green recovery” to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than comforting the sick and needy during this global pandemic the pope is playing politics.

Truly disgraceful.

Reuters reported:

The pope, who wrote a major encyclical in 2015 on the defence of nature and the dangers of climate change, dedicated his general audience – broadcast from his library because of the coronavirus lockdown – to the theme. Recounting a Spanish proverb that God always forgives, man sometimes forgives but nature never forgives, Francis said: “If we have deteriorated the Earth, the response will be very ugly.” A landmark in the emergence of the environmental movement when it first took place in 1970, this year’s Earth Day has prompted calls from many, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for governments to pursue “green recovery” in response to coronavirus Both the pope and Guterres have made environmental protection and climate change signature themes of their offices. “We see these natural tragedies, which are the Earth’s response to our maltreatment,” Francis said. “I think that if I ask the Lord now what he thinks about this, I don’t think he would say it is a very good thing. It is we who have ruined the work of God.”

The socialist leading the United Nations, Anotonio Guterres, also called for a green recovery today in his Earth Day comments.

Not to be outdone, CNN’s Bill Weir claims that the corona virus came from “too much deforestation”. The bats must have all flown to Wuhan.

