https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/quinnipiac-poll-florida/2020/04/23/id/964248

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 4-point lead over President Donald Trump among Florida voters in a new survey.

Results from the Quinnipiac University Poll:

Forty-six percent said they would vote for Biden if the November election was held on the day the poll was taken, while 42% said they would back Trump.

Ninety-one percent of Democrats support Biden and 89% of Republicans support Trump.

Among independents, Biden has 44% support and Trump has 37%.

Trump has a favorability rating of 43%, the highest he’s garnered in Florida among Quinnipiac polls. Fifty percent have an unfavorable view of him.

Biden’s favorability rating has fallen from 49% in March 2019 to 43% in the current poll. His unfavorable rating is 40%.

Regarding who the poll participants said would do a better job on the economy, Trump edges Biden, 50% to 44%.

Biden tops Trump on dealing with healthcare (54% to 39%) and a crisis (50% to 43%).

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race,” Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy said. “It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role. Sound familiar?”

Biden is the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee and will unveil a vice presidential selection committee by May 1.

The poll was conducted from April 16-20 among 1,385 self-identified registered Florida voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

