(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Ever since President Trump mentioned the highly successful studies of hydroxychloroquine treatments on coronavirus patients the media has downplayed and miracle drug.

The far left Washington Post led the charge early.

Dr. Fauci cheered the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the MERS virus in 2013 — but played down the drug’s effectiveness this month.

Attorney General Bill Barr appropriately called the media reaction a jihad to discredit hdroxychloroquine.

There have now been several studies touting the use of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics in treating coronavirus.

