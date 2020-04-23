https://www.theepochtimes.com/search-warrant-issued-in-1996-disappearance-of-kristin-smart_3324074.html

A search warrant was issued in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a California college student who disappeared 23 years ago, according to authorities.

Police searched the Los Angeles County home of Paul Flores after authorities said he was the last one to see Smart alive in 1996, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The office was assisted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

“In February, the Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at four locations in California and Washington State. Today’s search warrant only involved the home of Paul Flores,” the news release stated.

Tony Cipolla, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told CNN that they found “items of interest” related to her case. “We are following up on leads, tips, and good investigative work,” he added.

A search warrant was served Wednesday at the Los Angeles home related to the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. (FBI file photo)

Cipolla said Flores was detained at his San Pedro, California, home before he was released.

“As with the search warrants in February, this current search warrant is sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them including items sought or recovered during the process,” the news release stated.

Police have alleged that Flores, a classmate of Smart’s, volunteered to walk her home from a party in May 1996 while she was intoxicated, reported People magazine.

Flores’ home was also searched in February, according to the report.

In January, Smart’s mother was told by a former FBI agent that she should be prepared for a new development and said she needs to find a spokesperson, reported the Stockton Record.

“This continues to be an active and on-going investigation,” officials said in the release.

