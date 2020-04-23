https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/south-dakotas-republican-governor-kristi-noem-beating-coronavirus-without-strict-shutdown-policies/

Many states across the country are living under extremely strict shutdown policies but are still struggling with Coronavirus infections.

In South Dakota, Republican Governor Kristi Noem is trying a different strategy, and it seems to be working for the state.

Her policies are much less strict, yet they are having success flattening the curve.

Breitbart reports:

Exclusive — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Beating Coronavirus Without Lockdown: ‘We’re Much Better on Offense’ South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican and the governor of one of just a handful of states that has not issued a statewide lockdown order, told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday her state is winning the war against the coronavirus without the extreme and draconian measures some other states have implemented. Noem said that despite earlier projections of a surge on the hospitals in South Dakota and nationwide, “no, we haven’t” seen such a surge. In fact, South Dakota has—again, without a lockdown—cut that number down by 75 percent of the projections, with much less than a hundred people in the hospital. According to the state’s Department of Health website, there have been 1,858 cases of coronavirus in South Dakota—937 people have recovered. There have been only 9 deaths, and there are 62 people currently hospitalized. In total, only 111 people were ever hospitalized for coronavirus in South Dakota—far less than ever was expected. “I think we’ve got maybe 60 people in the hospital right now,” Noem said in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. “We have 2,500 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients, but we only have 63 in. We probably, from all of our projections and studying the science behind the virus, we won’t peak until the middle of June. But we already have done much better than what we had thought would have been hitting our state already.”

Here are some recent updates from Governor Noem:

THANK YOU to the people of South Dakota! You’re the reason that I love our great state. pic.twitter.com/jO8tcXZcPl — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 18, 2020

South Dakotans are going a good job to slow the spread of #COVID19. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/4Lx5Poe8u5 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 22, 2020

This woman has a bright future in politics.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

