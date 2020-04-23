https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/stocks-close-flat-wild-session-investors-assess-gilead-coronavirus-treatment/

(CNBC) Stocks were taken for a wild ride on Thursday that showed just how important finding a treatment for the coronavirus is for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just 35 points higher, or 0.2%. Earlier in the day, the Dow rallied more than 400 points. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite closed just below breakeven. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up more than 1% at their session highs.

The Financial Times said — citing documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization — that Gilead Sciences’ drug remdesivir did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the coronavirus pathogen in their bloodstream. Those findings, according to the report, came from a clinical trial in China.

