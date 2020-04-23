https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/sweden-resisted-suicidal-economic-lockdown-now-stockholm-expected-reach-herd-immunity-weeks/

Sweden, a country of 10 million, now has 2,021 reported coronavirus related deaths.

New York, a state of 19.85 million, now has 20,354 reported coronavirus related deaths.

New York state shut down their businesses and issued lockdown orders in March.

Sweden left its economy open.

Mayor Bill De Blasio says the state will not reopen until July or August.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist announced this week that their strategy appears to be working and that “herd immunity” could be reached in the capital Stockholm in a matter of weeks.

CNBC reported:

Its neighbors closed borders, schools, bars and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Europe, but Sweden went against the grain by keeping public life as unrestricted as possible. The strategy — aimed at allowing some exposure to the virus in order to build immunity among the general population while protecting high-risk groups like the elderly — has been controversial. Some health experts liken it to playing Russian roulette with public health. But now, the country’s chief epidemiologist said the strategy appears to be working and that “herd immunity” could be reached in the capital Stockholm in a matter of weeks.

