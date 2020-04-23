https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-masks-harris-county-judge/2020/04/23/id/964255

A judge in Harris County, Texas, has ordered residents to wear face coverings in public starting next week.

Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order will last 30 days, according to Fox 26 in Houston. Those who fail to follow it face a possible $1,000 fine.

Her order does not include those exercising or going for outdoor walks. Children under 10 do not have to wear a mask.

Hidalgo’s role as a county judge in Texas is similar to that of a county executive in other states, Fox News reported.

Her order has met with pushback in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said: “Her abuse of the use of executive orders is the ultimate government overreach.”

He added: “It is unclear how this order will be enforced and what the fine will be for noncompliance given pushback from public safety officers pressed thin by the pandemic.”

And Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, objected to the punitive aspects of Hidalgo’s order. He tweeted: “Do not let commonsense guidelines lead to unjust tyranny.”

Meanwhile, in a March 30 interview with The Texas Tribune, Hidalgo discussed the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on her community.

“I don’t think any of us fully grasp the economic impact that this will ultimately have,” Hidalgo said. “We’re all trying to make sense of it.”

