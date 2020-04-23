https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/future-democrat-party-ocasio-cortez-calls-broke-unemployed-americans-boycott-work/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested on Tuesday that broke and unemployed Americans should refuse to go back to work after the lockdown is lifted.

It’s hard to get paid if you’re not working.

Unless the government bails you out each month.

Ocasio-Cortez is allegedly the future of the Democrat Party.

.@AOC is calling for a National Work Boycott after Coronavirus is over. “When we have this discussion about going back or re-opening, I think a lot people should just say ‘no’… we’re not going back to that.” People WANT to go back to work. She is so out of touch. pic.twitter.com/QAalkAxzIz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2020

The Washington Examiner reported:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks people across the country who are eager to go back to work after the coronavirus pandemic subsides have the wrong idea of what a workweek should be. “Only in America, does the president, when the president tweets about liberation, does he mean ‘go back to work,’” the New York Democrat said during an interview on the first installment of Vice TV’s political talk show Seat at the Table. “When we have this discussion about ‘going back’ or ‘reopening’ — I think a lot of people should just say, ‘No, we’re not going back to that. We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.’” In recent days, thousands of people have demonstrated at capitals in states where citizens say local social distancing or stay-at-home orders are too restrictive. Ocasio-Cortez has said the coronavirus pandemic highlights several inequalities and unjust processes present in America’s largest institutions.

