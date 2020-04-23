https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/explains-new-york-numbers-governors-policies-required-infected-coronavirus-patients-sent-back-nursing-home/

The so-called “experts” rarely mention this but the fact is coronavirus kills seniors and compromised individuals.

We see this in country after country.

New York leads the nation with 20,354 coronavirus deaths.

In New York State the law required officials to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.

Official New York policy encouraged infectious COVID-19 patients to be sent back to nursing homes Reminder: about half of COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home patients h/t @Marshmall0wpeep https://t.co/wlfqZwGawo — Bachman (@ElonBachman) April 22, 2020

43% of New Jersey deaths also involve nursing homes.

43% of NJ deaths involve nursing homes. In my county, 20% of all cases and a whopping 54% of all deaths are from these homes. In my small town we have 17 dead in one of these facilities. pic.twitter.com/mr6QsLeL3M — michael (@Realronmexico99) April 22, 2020

In Minnesota 71% of the deaths are in nursing homes.

In Minnesota, 113/160 (=71%) deaths were in nursing homes.https://t.co/7LM24BfZLt In my county, (not in Minnesota), 83% were. — Ann (@datmaven) April 22, 2020

It happened in the UK too.

This is the same policy they used in Italy!

OMG!

This policy seems eerily familiar.https://t.co/ovMTkR8oBN — 10,000 Angry Vegans (@10KAVs) April 22, 2020

This proves at least two things.

** Nursing home residents need to be protected

** The rest of America needs to be reopened in most states

New York Governor recently caught hell from the daughter of an 88-year-old nursing home victim.

The New York Post reported:

The letter was heartbreaking as it recounted the death of an 88-year-old woman in a New York nursing home. But it was also angry and accurate about a strange New York policy that is ­fatally wrongheaded. “I am wondering who will hold Gov. Cuomo accountable for the deaths of so many older people due to his reckless decision to place covid19 patients in nursing and rehabilitation homes,” the letter began. “I am writing as a daughter who lost her beautiful 88 year old mother who was receiving physical therapy at one such facility.” The writer, Arlene Mullin, went on to recount examples of the governor promising to protect the elderly because of their known vulnerability. She noted that he named his stay-at-home order after his own mother, Matilda ­Cuomo, and talked several times about protecting her. “My mother is not expendable and your mother is not expendable and our brothers and sisters are not expendable,” Cuomo said a month ago.

Cuomo’s coronavirus nursing home policy confronted by daughter of 88 y/o victim: “who will hold Gov. Cuomo accountable for the deaths of so many older people due to his reckless decision to place covid19 patients in nursing & rehabilitation homes?” https://t.co/iS5OtVvPkM — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 23, 2020

