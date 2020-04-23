https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/save-america-president-trump-must-fire-dr-fauci-dr-birx-immediately-rip-garbage-models-hire-andres-tegnell-sweden/

With each new day it is apparent President Trump was misled by panic-stricken doctors with garbage models, irrational advice and little common sense.

At each turn the geniuses have reduced their COVID-19 numbers after over-hyping their initial predictions.

Just yesterday we learned that the experts were even off by a whole month on the first three deaths in the United States.

The Fauci experiment has cost the US 26 million jobs and could cost as much as $34 trillion… So far!

And then there’s Sweden

TRENDING: Ammon Bundy Goes to Residence of Police Officer Who Arrested Idaho Mother in Front of Her Children at a Park (VIDEO)

Sweden never shut down its schools, never locked down the economy, restaurants remained open, moderate social distancing was recommended.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist announced this week that their strategy appears to be working and that “herd immunity” could be reached in the capital Stockholm in a matter of weeks.

And on Wednesday Swedish Health Minister Anders Tegnell told the world their living model is working!

The curve is flat in Swedent and there has been no rises in Stockholm.

Trump needs to dump Fauci and Birx and hire this hero of the civilized world!

By Celia Farber at UncoverDC:

The press conference was on the website of the Swedish Health Ministry, posted April 22, and ran just over 45 minutes. The “controversial” health minister of Sweden, Anders Tegnell, and colleagues revealed the latest results of the Sweden Covid model which—as we all know— did not lockdown, did not quarantine. What made it “riveting” was this: There is no crisis, no death spikes, no national emergency, no shortage of hospital beds. Listening to the press conference, (twice) and transcribing every word was like watching paint dry. And with each passing moment, the story became clearer and clearer to me: Sweden can save the world right now. It’s not easy to get the real story out of Sweden. You will see many histrionic headlines from international media claiming Sweden is headed straight over a cliff, led by a maniacal health minister, Anders Tegnell, from Folkhalsomyndigheten, (FHM.) (The People’s Health Authority.) Call these voices “Corona Davidians.” A kind of secular doomsday cult. Sweden, led by Tegnell and his colleagues at FHM, went its own way, to the shock of the world, and created its own model to achieve national herd immunity. Moderate social distancing was advised (but not enforced) and the focus was on protecting the elderly. Businesses were advised to limit density of crowds, schools were not closed—life went on. It’s working. “The curve is very flat, really since the beginning of April and that’s very good news,” Tegnell said. “It’s very good news, there’s no rise in cases in Stockholm, at all.” This comes on the heels of 22 formidable doctors from Europe, opposing the engulfing Covid model and propaganda. One of them, renowned German infectious disease expert Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, called his government’s anti-Covid measures “grotesque, absurd and very dangerous. The life expectancy of millions is being shattered.” Referring to the impact on the world economy as “horrifying,” Bhakdi really did not mince words: “All these measures are leading to self destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook.”

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

