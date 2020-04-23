https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/23/todays-hot-topics-tems-new-york-update-iran-irate-covid-mortality-rate-whitmer-mutate-salenas-classmate/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll talk about the significance of the antibody study in New York announced by Andrew Cuomo, the Iranian response to Donald Trump’s new rules of engagement, Gretchen Whitmer’s retreat, and more of the nonsense on Capitol Hill, which is at least open for business today. Plus, did Trump blow it with his “LIBERATE” campaign?

Salena Zito joins us to tell us about her friend Jimmy Yinzer, who just lost his business to a fire — while trying to help his community through the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Jimmy’s been one of Salena’s closest friends since high school, and she’ll tell us all about Jimmy’s efforts to rebuild, and hopefully how we can help.

This is Jimmy Yinzer. This is Pittsburgh. This is us. Do you know what he’s been doing since the virus closed everything down? Delivering free food and masks to refugees and people out of work. Please pray. pic.twitter.com/QRHUyLDRCk — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) April 23, 2020

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

