Exclusive

“Holy f**king sh*t! Tom Brady is in my f**king house!!!”

That’s how one Tampa Bay resident described an accidental trespass visit from Tom Brady earlier this month … and the story is absolutely hilarious!!!

Here’s the deal … David Kramer is next-door neighbors with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the Tampa area — and he says back on April 7, Brady was set to meet the coach at Leftwich’s place for the first time since signing with TB.

The problem? Kramer and the Tampa Bay assistant coach’s houses look super similar … and the G.O.A.T. apparently got them mixed up!!!

Kramer says he was sitting in his kitchen on the phone … when Brady straight-up barged in through the front door with duffel bags in hand.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer says … “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”

Kramer, who’s got a side hustle as a comedian, tells us when he realized what was going on … he was in complete shock — and Tom couldn’t have been more apologetic over the mixup.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'” Kramer says. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

Kramer says Tom was super nice, super genuine and flashed a big smile throughout the whole ordeal … and says he doesn’t blame the QB at all for the error.

In fact, Kramer says he thought the whole situation was funny, and had no issues whatsoever with the accidental break-in!!!

As for Brady, it’s been a rocky transition to Tampa when it comes to moving around the city … remember, he was also booted from a local park this month for trying to work out during quarantine times!!

By the way, we’re told the QB at least followed social distancing guidelines at Leftwich’s — a Bucs source tells us the trip was just a quick one to pick up materials from his new coach.

Welcome to Tampa, Tom!

