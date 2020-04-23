https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/tornados-slash-oklahoma-texas-louisiana/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — At least five people were killed after apparent tornadoes ravaged multiple states.

Following strong storms in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana on Wednesday, more than 100,000 people were left without power by Thursday morning.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a storm hit Madill, Oklahoma, carrying a worker approximately a quarter of a mile away from J&I Manufacturing, a trailer factory, according to the Associated Press. Footage of the storm, which killed the worker, was captured by locals and uploaded to social media.

