On Wednesday, Democrat State Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia said he would be resigning from his post effective April 22 after allegedly receiving attacks and harassment from fellow Democrats for publicly endorsing President Donald Trump, a Republican, in his 2020 reelection bid.

However, by Thursday, Rep. Jones said that a swell of support made him change his tune, telling the public he will not be “bullied” into resignation by the Left.

“Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office,” he wrote, captioning a video posted to Twitter. “But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #[Make America Great Again].”

“Recently, I endorsed Donald J. Trump for his campaign reelection,” Jones said in the video. “But little did I know that I would receive such a barrage of attacks and name calling by the far-Left and the Democratic Party.”

“And yesterday, I had announced that I would not be completing my term, but then, when I started receiving the overwhelming amount of support and outcry from the people that I represent … every walk of life, every age, every color, every party. That was emotional, that was motivational,” he continued.

“I thought about it, and I talked to my family, and I talked to my supporters, because what you did for me, I’m gonna remain on the battlefield,” the Georgia Democrat added. “I’m going to complete my term, I’m gonna continue to put my country before my party, and I’m gonna do everything I can to help Donald J. Trump get elected because he’s the man for this job, he’s the man for this office.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Jones announced his plan resignation on Wednesday and heavily criticized the Democratic Party in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” the state representative said. “I take pride in being an independent thinker. I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative.”

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones continued. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

The representative really turned heads last week when he endorsed Trump, noting the president’s handling of the economy and issues impacting black Americans.

“It’s very simple to me,” Jones detailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges, and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign.”

“This is not about switching parties. There are a lot of African-Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” he added. “When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact.”

