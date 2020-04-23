https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494426-trump-hits-cnn-and-washington-post-reporters-as-fake-news-during

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE on Thursday lashed out at reporters who questioned a report from the Department of Homeland Security that suggested the new coronavirus can be suppressed by heat and humidity.

“I’m the president and you’re fake news,” Trump told Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker at a White House press briefing.

Trump to reporter: “I’m the President and you’re fake news.” pic.twitter.com/QCtkX393l7 — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020

“It’s a just a suggestion from a brilliant lab, from a very very smart, perhaps brilliant man,” Trump said. “He’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat. And you see the numbers. That’s it, that’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas.”

When asked by the president, Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said she was unaware of sunlight being an efficient tool against any virus.

Trump was asked by another reporter if he was aware of the medical status of Kim Jong UN after CNN reported this week that the North Korean leaders was in poor medical condition after a surgery. Before Trump responded to the question, he touted the close relationship he has with Kim as opposed to other administrations.

“I think the report was incorrect,” he said of CNN’s article. “I think the report was done by a network was incorrect. I’m hearing they used old documents … I hope it was an incorrect report.”

When asked by a CNN reporter if he has had any contact with Kim he declined to answer.

“CNN is fake news, don’t talk to me,” he said when she asked a follow up question.

Trump to reporter: “The problem is you don’t write the truth, so as far as I’m concerned I want to go to the next one.” Reporter: “But can I ask you a question–?” T: “No, not CNN, please.” R: “The WH has not responded–“ T: “I told you, CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.” pic.twitter.com/Vo4gW3qa9P — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020

