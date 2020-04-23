https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494421-trump-says-he-disagrees-with-fauci-on-testing-capabilities

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE said Thursday he disagreed with Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci: Best way to reopen economy is to avoid a rebound of virus Trump says coronavirus ‘may not come back at all’ Overnight Defense: Trump threatens to ‘shoot down and destroy’ Iranian ships | Top general says Kim likely still ‘in full control’ of North Korea | 26 Navy ships have confirmed coronavirus cases MORE’s statement that the U.S. does not yet have the testing capacity that it needs to effectively contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as stay-at-home restrictions are relaxed.

“No, I don’t agree with him on that. I think we are doing a grab job on testing,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing Thursday evening when asked about Fauci’s recent remarks in a Time magazine interview.

“If he said that, I don’t agree with him,” Trump continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president described the U.S. as more advanced than other nations on testing, claiming that other countries have inquired about American capabilities.

“We’re doing very well on testing. We’ve tested far more than anyone else in the world and within a short period of time you’ll be hearing about new tests that are coming out that are going to be incredible,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has come under growing pressure to do more to assist states in ramping up testing nationwide as governors draft plans to begin relaxing stay-at-home orders so that businesses can reopen.

Fauci, a top U.S. infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, told Time in an interview published earlier Thursday that the U.S. needs to “significantly ramp up” testing in order to contain future outbreaks.

“We need to significantly ramp up not only the number of tests, but the capacity to perform them, so that you don’t have a situation where you have a test but it can’t be done because there isn’t a swab, or because there isn’t extraction media, or not the right vial,” Fauci said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not overly confident right now at all that we have what it takes to do that. We are doing better, and I think we are going to get there, but we are not there yet,” he continued.

Fauci, who was not present at Thursday’s briefing, has at times contradicted Trump in his public remarks, drawing criticism from some conservative circles. The president earlier this month retweeted a tweet from an account that included the hashtag #FireFauci, stirring speculation he could be ousted.

The White House swiftly denied Trump planned to fire Fauci at the time and Trump has repeatedly said the two have a positive relationship.

The White House has sought to project confidence on testing capabilities over the past week as governors have clamored for more assistance. Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceBiden leads Trump in Michigan: poll Trump blames testing criticism on politics Senate sets up Tuesday session to try to pass coronavirus relief deal MORE said Thursday that the U.S. had performed over 4.93 million tests in total and that commercial labs had ramped up testing to 100,000 per day.

Pence said the coronavirus task force would have a conference call with governors on testing on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

