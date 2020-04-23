https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-shuts-down-rude-cnn-reporter-kaitlin-collins-cnn-is-fake-news-dont-talk-to-me

President Donald Trump shut down a rude and combative CNN reporter during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Wednesday after the reporter repeatedly interrupted the meeting.

WATCH:

President Trump asked about reports surrounding Kim Jong Un by CNN’s @kaitlancollins “I think it was a fake report done by CNN.” “The problem is you don’t write the truth… I told you CNN is Fake News, don’t talk to me.” pic.twitter.com/LnYcDKTOeQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 23, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

