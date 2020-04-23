http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KNIs7cHoFAA/

Twitter took down a meme posted by President Donald Trump making fun of Joe Biden after a copyright complaint was lodged with the platform.

The meme was an edited video depicting former President Obama watching a mocked-up Biden commercial showing one of the former VP’s many bizarre gaffes. The video can still be watched on YouTube, below.

The meme shows Biden’s now-infamous gaffe, in which he says “I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun, and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They’d look at it… So I learned about roaches, I learned about kids jumping on my lap.”

In the meme, Obama responds with faux nonchalance. The meme is based on an edited Allstate commercial featuring Dennis Haysbert and John Marshall Jones.

Twitter has said in the past that it will not remove tweets from world leaders, even if they violate the Twitter rules. In a blog post last year, the company said:

“If a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content.”

This is the second time in less than thirty days that Twitter has taken down a post from a populist world leader. At the end of March, it took down videos from Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro showing him at public events discussing the Chinese coronavirus.

It is the second time Twitter has removed one of Trump’s memes over copyright claims. The first time was in October of 2019, when Trump posted a clip of the band Nickelback, also mocking Biden. The band experienced a 500% increase in music streams based on the Trump meme.

A Twitter spokesperson replied to Breitbart News’ request to comment, stating: “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a rights holder or their authorized representatives.”

