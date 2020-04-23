https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/494407-union-leader-asks-pelosi-schumer-to-spike-surprise-billing-legislation

A powerful labor union sent a letter to Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse leaders enact new safety precautions for votes On The Money: Battle heats up for phase-four coronavirus relief bill | McConnell pumps the brakes, says he’s OK if states go bankrupt | Coronavirus oversight lags as trillions in relief head out the door Overnight Defense: Trump threatens to ‘shoot down and destroy’ Iranian ships | Top general says Kim likely still ‘in full control’ of North Korea | 26 Navy ships have confirmed coronavirus cases MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPeople over politics on PPP funding Schumer says he’s focused on job when asked about possible Ocasio-Cortez primary challenge Treasury secretary, Democratic leaders ‘hopeful’ for agreement on coronavirus package MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announcing their opposition to bipartisan legislation to ban “surprise” medical bills patients can receive from hospitals and insurers when their services aren’t covered by insurance.

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), which represents more than 400,000 mechanics and machine operators nationwide, said it supports the effort to do away with surprise billing, but that the bipartisan legislation gaining traction in Congress would “impose devastating cuts to frontline medical providers and tilt the playing field in favor of insurers.”

“The proposals would give insurance companies outsized power to set artificially low reimbursement rates, reducing revenue that physicians and clinicians across the country depend on to keep the doors open,” union President James Callahan wrote to the Democratic leaders. “This policy would likely lead to physician shortages and even facility closures in many vulnerable rural and underserved communities, just as these critical providers are desperately needed.”

A bipartisan deal reached last year by the leaders of the House Energy and Commerce and the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension (HELP) committees would ban providers from sending the surprise bills, and would instead require insurers to foot the payments, with the costs benchmarked to the average price of the service.

Conservative groups have been raising alarms about the HELP legislation for months, saying it would implement “price controls” or “rate-setting” that gives the government too much domain over the private sector and would pave the way for a single-payer system.

Insurers support the legislation, which is backed by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Rep. Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenTrump floats funding for oil after historic market loss Congressional watchdog preparing investigations into coronavirus testing, stimulus distribution: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump turns to lawmakers to advise on reopening MORE (Ore.), the top Republican on the committee, Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderMcConnell: Governors should begin reopening states House prepares to vote on coronavirus aid package as soon as Wednesday The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump turns to lawmakers to advise on reopening MORE (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn Murray13 senators join Harris letter urging Mnuchin to exempt coronavirus checks from private debt collection Senate Democrats unveil plan to ramp up coronavirus testing that includes billion in emergency funding Warren wants paid sick leave, ‘premium pay’ for essential workers in next coronavirus bill MORE (D-Wash.), the ranking member on the HELP panel.

The HELP bill is one of the few bipartisan pieces of legislation with a shot at getting to President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE’s desk in an election year. Alexander and Walden are retiring at the end of the year, adding to the pressure they’re under to get the legislation passed.

Lawmakers tried to get the bill included in the 2019 end-of-year spending package, and then again into one of the coronavirus stimulus bills, without success.

The IUOE said it would support creating independent boards to mediate billing disputes, pointing to a model used in New York, that the union said has saved consumers $400 million dollars and reduced out-of-network billing by 34 percent since being implemented in 2015.

In the letter, the union bashed the insurers for supporting the HELP bill.

“This month, one major insurance company, United Health, beat its quarterly profit expectations as its stock price soared and its corporate executives continued to thrive,” Callahan wrote. “Meanwhile, hospitals and medical practices have been forced to cut hours, furlough healthcare workers, and, in some cases, close due to financial strain. There are better solutions to fix surprise billing that do not put the nation’s healthcare safety net or patients’ access to care at risk.”

