Wall Street jumped 1% on Thursday as a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims raised hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the labor market was over, while energy stocks zoomed 5% on a rebound in oil prices.

Weekly jobless claims fell to 4.43 million from a revised 5.24 million, but it was still staggering and took the total in the past five weeks to a record 26 million, wiping out all the U.S. jobs created since the global financial crisis.

“The decline in initial jobless claims is encouraging, but the damage has already been done with the insured unemployment rate surging to a record high in the (previous) week,” said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The energy index gained the most among the 11 S&P 500 sectors as oil prices recovered in a tumultuous week that saw U.S. crude futures crash below zero for the first time in history.

U.S. stock indexes have rallied this month on a raft of global stimulus, but the benchmark S&P 500 remains more than 15% below its record high as worsening economic indicators foreshadow a deep global recession.

A survey showed U.S. business activity plumbed new record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending.

Still, the mood was risk-on with the only decliners among S&P 500 sub-indexes being defensive utilities and consumer staples. The banking sub-sector tracked a slight rise in Treasury yields.

The CBOE volatility index has retreated from 12-year peaks hit last month, but remains well above levels seen in the past two years and analysts have warned of another selloff as Corporate America issues worrying forecasts for the year.

“What we are looking for is the turning point where the more cyclical companies start to outperform,” said Bill Callahan, investment strategist at Schroders in New York.

“So when we see light at the end of the tunnel, you will start to see industrial, financials, maybe even energy companies start to do better and outperform.”

Meanwhile, Congress was preparing nearly $500 billion more in aid for small businesses and hospitals, which is expected to clear the House of Representatives later in the day.

At 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 29 points, or 1.3%, at 23,775, the S&P 500 was up 31 points, or 1%, at 2,830 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 95 points, or 1.1%, at 8,590.

Blackstone Group Inc jumped 6% as the asset manager posted a 4% rise in its first-quarter distributable earnings, driven by a surge in management fees.

A 10.3% jump for Las Vegas Sands Corp lifted U.S. casino operators after the company predicted a speedy recovery in Asia on pent-up gambling demand.

Shares in Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts and Melco Resorts gained between 4% and 8%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 3-to-1 on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and five new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global equity benchmarks edged higher Thursday as investors weighed an ongoing rebound in oil prices against stark economic data from Europe and the United States that further illustrated the worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) the European Union, seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to by far its lowest reading since the survey began in mid-1998. In the UK, PMIs fell to a new record low in March – and far below even the weakest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

U.S. jobless claims, meanwhile, fell to 4.427 million, a decline from 5.2 million the week before but still about 200,000 more than expected. A record 26 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits over the last five weeks.

“While markets are going to take this drop as being very positive, it is not a victory flag that recession is going to be avoided,” said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard in New York.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.74%.following modest gains in Europe and Asia.

Safe-haven assets like the dollar and government bonds were little changed. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.6172%, from 0.619% late on Wednesday.

An internal EU note showed the bloc’s commission was considering a plan worth 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) to tackle a deep recession. An EU meeting to discuss the plan comes a day after the U.S. Congress appeared to be on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus aid, taking the world’s biggest economy’s overall stimulus packages to nearly $3 trillion.

“(The) EU Council meeting will be closely watched to see how quickly EU policy-makers will move towards area-wide fiscal risk-sharing,” said George Cole, an economist at Goldman Sachs. “We expect the discussions to fall short of a full commitment to mutualize risks from the COVID-19 shock.”

The prospects of further stimulus measures and increasing tensions between the United States and Iran helped bolster oil prices. U.S. crude recently rose 21.19% to $16.70 per barrel and Brent was at $22.09, up 8.44% on the day.

