ELIZABETH Warren paid an emotional tribute to her military vet brother who has died of coronavirus, lamenting that there was “no family to hold his hand” when he passed.

The former US presidential candidate took to Twitter to say a few kind words about her older brother, Donald Reed Herring, who lost his COVID-19 battle on Tuesday evening.

Warren confirmed the sad news on Twitter todayCredit: Getty – Contributor

Don (second left) passed away from COVID-19 related complicationsCredit: Youtube/Elizabeth Warren

Herring was an Air Force vetCredit: Twitter

The Massachusetts senator confirmed the devastating news shortly after 10am this morning.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him,” Warren wrote. “[B]ut it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time.

“[A]nd no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”

Warren dropped out of the 2020 presidential race earlier this year, and announced in April she would be backing Biden.

She issued the touching tribute in a Twitter thread, where she described what made Don unique.

“He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.

Warren issued an emotional tribute to the former pilotCredit: Elizabeth Warren

She said ‘it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand’Credit: Youtube/Elizabeth Warren

Herring passed away on Tuesday evening from the virus that has ravaged the countryCredit: Twitter

“What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him,” she wrote.

The Air Force veteran, who was born in 1933, died in Oklahoma after suffering complications from the deadly bug at the age of 86.

Warren told the Boston Globe he had passed away in a statement earlier this week before confirming it online.

Her eldest brother attended the University of Oklahoma, according to the Globe, and enlisted in the military before graduation.

Herring flew B-47 and B-52 bombers as a pilot and flew 288 combat missions during the Vietnam War.

He was promoted to a B-52 squadron pilot and a squadron aircraft commander during his service.

Before Herring retired in 1973 with a rank of lieutenant colonel, he received multiple citations and commendations during his service.

He later opened up an auto-detailing business after his military service.

Warren described her brother has a ‘natural leader’ with a charming personalityCredit: AP:Associated Press

She said he was a ‘natural born leader’Credit: Youtube/Elizabeth Warren

The Mass. Sen. made the sad announcement on Twitter ThursdayCredit: Reuters

Warren is just one of many who have been forced to grieve for their loved ones from afar.

Funerals and graveside military honors have been upended as fears of spreading the deadly virus continue to grip the nation.

Bereaved families have even been asked to bring their own shovels to burials, which are already scarcely attended because of statewide lockdowns.

Elsewhere in the US,

