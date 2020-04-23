https://www.theepochtimes.com/workers-lived-factories-for-nearly-a-month-to-make-ppe-to-fight-ccp-virus_3324501.html

Workers lived in factories in the United States for nearly a month to make personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of the response to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged from mainland China last year.

The Braskem America employees spent weeks living at factories, including one in Pennsylvania, before finishing 28-day rotations earlier this month.

Dozens of workers at the factory in Marcus Hook volunteered to live in the building without seeing family members. They ate, slept, watched television, and worked out when not doing 12-hour shifts.

“We’re truly honored to be able to give back and support people we will never meet in some way,” Joe Boyce, a shift supervisor, told WPVI.

“We’ve almost been the lucky ones, I’ll say for the last 28 days because I haven’t had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven’t had to put a mask on,” he added.

The group got a week off before returning to its normal schedule.

Braskem also increased the pay for each of the workers who completed the stints.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, said in a statement that the groups were “‘live-in’ manufacturing teams” positioned at key facilities “to help ensure the health and safety of our team members who are working as an essential service throughout this crisis to keep these key supply lines running.”

According to a press release from the company, the situation was being carried out or was planned for later at select facilities across Pennsylvania and another state.

“Braskem is recognizing and supporting these team members with enhanced employee compensation, onsite kitchens and supplies to sustain these resiliency teams as they continue to operate the manufacturing facilities in isolation. Additionally, Braskem has deployed stringent facility cleaning protocols, social distancing practices, restrictions on plant visitation, and where appropriate implemented fully remote working environments,” it said.

Braskem manufactures material that is required to produce N95 masks and surgical gowns.

