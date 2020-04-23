https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wth-joe-biden-calls-coronavirus-wake-call-climate-change-climate-justice/

There is ABSOLUTELY NO connection to the Wuhan Coronavirus and global warming but that won’t stop the left from pushing socialist climate plans in the face of the tragedy.

Commie Pope Francis and UN Secretary General Anotonio Guterres also called for a “green recovery” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But why?

Does anyone think there is any link between a cave bat virus and global warming?

These globalists never take a day off.

TRENDING: Ammon Bundy Goes to Residence of Police Officer Who Arrested Idaho Mother in Front of Her Children at a Park (VIDEO)

Via Andrew Clark.

President Trump is working around the clock to combat the coronavirus, focusing on expanding testing capacity, mobilizing the private sector to meet challenges, protecting workers’ paychecks and safely reopening jobs across America. Joe Biden, on the other hand, isn’t taking this seriously at all. He says he believes all of this is a “wake up call” … for climate change and climate justice. Huh? JOE BIDEN: “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture,” Biden said last night in a virtual fundraiser. “And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice.” This is the kind of nonsense you hear in the halls of Berkeley, not the grocery stores of Scranton. Only a Washington politician would view a deadly global pandemic and millions of Americans artificially out of work as a “wake up call” for climate change justice. The last thing American families need right now is Joe Biden looking to use their suffering to make the dreams of SJWs come true.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

