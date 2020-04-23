https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wuhan-plague-plaques-placed-around-atlanta-anonymous-street-artist-vice-news-cries-racism/

Plaques reading “Wuhan Plague” and featuring Winnie the Pooh holding a bat with chopsticks began popping up all over Atlanta this month, and the liberal media is outraged by the satire.

Police have no leads about the street artist responsible for the gold and teal plaques that first began appearing in the city on April 13.

Vice News reports that the “racist” plaques “first appeared April 13 on an electrical box in Inman Park, according to Atlanta police. Another appeared three days later at a coffee shop in the neighborhood of Reynoldstown. The most recent incident occurred on April 18 at Atlanta’s Candler Park Market.” They accuse the street artist of “overt racism” — apparently for mocking Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping.

Winnie the Pooh beame associated with Jingping in 2013, when memes comparing the leader to the bear went viral on social media. The Communist leader was so outraged by the mockery that he banned Winnie the Pooh images in the nation.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: In 2017 Dr. Shi from Wuhan Institute of Virology Claimed She Kept a Large Reservoir of Bat Viruses and Related Vaccines

Racist plaques depicting Winnie the Pooh holding a bat with chopsticks have begun to pop up around Atlanta, and police have no leads as to who is responsible. https://t.co/Mi39hEK3uC — VICE News (@vicenews) April 23, 2020

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse owner Kristle Rodriguez, where one of the plaques was hung, posted a rant decrying the street art on social media, also claiming that it is racist.

Someone from my Hodgepodge team sent me this picture today and let me know that it was on our Reynoldstown location and… Posted by KrystLe McNeill Rodriguez on Friday, April 17, 2020

“The adhesive was still wet, meaning this happened late morning or early afternoon,” she wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “This isn’t amusing, funny, politically incorrect, edgy, or punk rock. This is super fucking gross and racist. There’s enough xenophobia and ignorance being spouted from this administration, we certainly don’t need street art reinforcing this shit.”

Police told Vice News, much to their dismay, that the art is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

