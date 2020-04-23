https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/yale-psychiatrist-claims-trump-supporters-like-brainwashed-child-soldiers/

A Yale psychiatrist who repeatedly has issued long-distance diagnoses of President Trump without having met him, now is going after Trump supporters.

Bandy Lee says they resemble “child soldiers” and easily could turn into “armed troops in the streets” if the president doesn’t win re-election in the fall.

Salon reports Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine, claimed the “armed protests” are a natural evolution of the loyalty Trump “demands from his supporters.”

She previously urged the House Judiciary Committee to interview “mental health experts” during the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump.

And she’s advised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president.

Lee has declined to provide a similar analysis of probable Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. However, Summit News reported, Norwegian psychiatrist Fred Heggen assessed that Biden is suffering from dementia, and it’s getting worse at “galloping speed.”

Salon said the protesters Lee referenced “evidently” were funded and organized by “deep-pocketed groups allied with the president.”

Lee told the publication the protests are “a loyalty test for the people.”

“In Africa, where I did some ethnographic work, child soldiers would be recruited and made to kill a family member to demonstrate their allegiance to the government and not to the family,” she said. “Similarly, in urban gangs in America, one may be challenged to kill a police officer to prove one’s willingness to uphold gang rules over societal rules.”

She continued, repeating a common false accusation by the left: “When Donald Trump suggests that the virus be taken as a ‘hoax,’ that people gather in churches or that people protest for their own sacrifice, he is actually testing people’s loyalty to the ‘laws’ of his mind over the laws of nature, or even impulse for survival. The more he abuses them, the greater their devotion grows, since the psychological cost of admitting their mistake is ever higher — and so it becomes easier to dig a well of unreality than to see the obvious truth.”

She went on: “We are now entering my specialty: public health approaches to violence prevention, and how to stop epidemics of violence before they happen. Individual violence is hardly predictable, since even the most violent individuals are not violent most of the time, but societal violence is entirely predictable. Prevention is still hard to talk about, since we must act before we see things unfold, but it is highly effective. It is true of pandemics, and it is true of mental health. We can enlighten ourselves through science and prevent catastrophes before they occur.”

She said the damage from the president will be worse than the damage from coronavirus.

“The psychological effect on the public will eventually be the most harmful — not the devastating pandemic, the economic hardship or even the incompetence itself, but how he hypnotized and misled the public to cover up his ineptitude. To lose our collective mind, because an untreated disturbed person in an influential position has infected a third of the population with his distorted worldview, all to buttress his fragile sense of self, will be a great trauma for the nation to emerge from. His supporters will be the most severely traumatized, if they are able to wake up at all,” she claimed.

Lee charged “a mentally compromised president caused a devastating pandemic.”

Her diagnosis continued: “You may have noticed that the more the president abuses his ‘base,’ the more they idolize him and obey what he says. He frames risking lives in service of him, so as to prop up his ruined economy and increase his re-election prospects, as ‘liberation’ — and they come out in defiance of their own protection, demanding ‘choice.’ He is practicing his ‘total authority’ and putting his armed troops in the streets.”

She made the startling claim: “We would be mistaken to believe he will leave, or even let a losing election happen in the first place.”

On Biden, Heggen, the medical director at an Oslo clinic, said: “Of course I may still judge him wrongly, but in my eyes he appears as a person who is already very affected by dementia. And the presidential election is still far ahead. What if his condition worsens further over the next two-three months?

“This is not scare propaganda on my part. Everyone who has had experience with people with dementia knows that a deterioration can come quickly and have a particularly dramatic course.”

On Lee’s previous claims, The Legal Insurrection blog said it has become “increasingly clear that Lee is using her position to influence politics for purely partisan reasons.”

“How does the Yale administration justify this?”

Medical association ethics codes discourage doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met in person.

In fact, the American Psychological Association maintains the “Goldwater Rule,” which was a result of an attempt by mental health practitioners to disparage Barry Goldwater’s mental health during the 1964 presidential campaign.

The rule states: “On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement.”

Authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union fine-tuned the political weaponization of psychiatry, confining many dissidents of sound mind to insane asylums for “involuntary evaluations” because of their political opposition.

