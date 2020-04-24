https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/40-employees-lived-plant-28-days-make-material-protect-health-care-workers/

(CNN) Workers at a Pennsylvania manufacturing plant got to clock out and go home for the first time in almost a month after a marathon effort to make material needed for personal protective medical equipment.

More than 40 employees volunteered to spend 28 days at the Braskem America plant in Marcus Hook, near Philadelphia, to make polypropylene — a raw material needed to make N95 masks, medical gowns and other protective gear, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. They went home on Sunday.

Braskem set up the live-in rotation to “to help ensure the health and safety of our team members who are working as an essential service throughout this crisis to keep these key supply lines running,” the company said in a news release.

