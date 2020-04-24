https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/roger-stone-pardon-endanger-trumps-reelection/

There is more than a tendency, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to blame those politicians in power for the continuing crisis, which has harmed our health, shut down our economy and thrust us into a likely deep recession if not depression. While I support President Donald J. Trump, the hard fact is that We the People are growing restless over his lack of coherence in taking a strong stand against the tyrannical rule of governors who have implemented a soft police state with their threats of arrest if the populace doesn’t remain “imprisoned” at home.

Couple this with The Donald’s ever shifting message about the dangers of COVID-19, the inability of the government to get financial relief to victims quickly enough and the Trump Justice Department’s lack of action in holding the Communist Chinese accountable for the sever damage they have inflicted with the release of the virus from a Wuhan laboratory – and the reelection of the 45th president this fall is sadly in doubt.

And the Democrats smell blood in the water, despite having a presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who did not need to catch COVID-19 to render him effectively brain-dead. But while not having put forth a cure for the virus, the Dems do think they have found one for what ails their ticket – and that is the nomination of Michelle Obama for vice president. This helps explain the recent endorsement of Biden by former President Barack Hussein Obama. Do not be surprised if we later learn, as I would bet the ranch we will, that “quid pro Joe” got the Obamas’ endorsement and support in exchange for putting Michelle on the ticket.

Given Biden’s obvious poor health, even if he makes it past Election Day and wins the White House, he will likely die in office. His dementia, if not the onset of Alzheimer’s, will mark his eventual end, and Michelle Obama will then accede to the presidency. If you think that Barack was bad news, with his latent racism toward whites and favoritism of fellow Muslims over Christians and Jews, to name just a few outrages, just wait for Michelle’s reign of terror.

And should the Democrats retake the White House, much less the Senate, expect their march to socialize and communize the nation to reach a fever pitch. No holds barred!

TRENDING: Report: House staff concluded Brennan suppressed Russia evidence

Thus, the stakes are high for November’s presidential election. And in this environment, President Trump’s reelection appears to be far less than certain. In this vein, here is what the slightly leftist but respected publication Politico wrote Friday, which I am afraid is right on the mark:

“Senior Republicans and President Trump’s campaign are wrestling with how best to position him for November as the coronavirus poses a grave threat to his reelection.

“With Trump’s poll figures sagging in key battleground states six months out from the election, the Republican National Committee has launched a massive effort to reach out to some 20 million swing voters to make an affirmative case for his performance (over COVID-19).” [Alex Isenstadt, “Trump’s Poor Poll Numbers Trigger GOP Alarms Over November,” Politico, April 24, 2020.]

Despite some pundits’ pro-Trump propaganda, the reality is that The Donald’s confused performance has not been reassuring to anyone but his diehard supporters.

In this political and social milieu, the independent swing voter, as the GOP has recognized, will decide the presidential election.

And, to put it bluntly, these swing voters are not likely to take kindly of a presidential pardon of Trump’s longtime fixer and friend, gambling industry lobbyist, Mafia admirer and self-styled dirty trickster Roger Stone, as Stone and his surrogates have been campaigning for.

Stone has an abrasive, in-your-face style, which puts a lot of people off. And any pardon of Stone would fly in the face of the reality President Trump has correctly campaigned against, which is the legal dishonesty and sleaze that put him and the nation through two witch hunts and one failed impeachment, causing him and the nation to be diverted from addressing early on the emerging threat of COVID-19 last fall. Trump admirably called a spade a spade about the lying and deceit that led to the inquisitions and attempted coup d’etats.

It is this dishonesty, where people lie and obstruct justice with virtual impunity if they are of the elite class, The Donald largely attributes his political persecution to. And in this regard, what was his buddy Roger Stone convicted of, without him having put up one witness, much less himself to testify in his defense at his criminal trial? You guessed it: Stone was unanimously convicted of five counts of perjury, that is, lying under oath, one count of witness tampering and one count of obstruction of justice. Put simply, Stone deserved to be convicted on seven felony counts for the same type of conduct that triggered the witch hunts and impeachment proceedings.

If newly converted conservatives such as Trump are to criticize the Dems and the left for their illegal behavior subverting our legal system, then it behooves the president to live by his own standards and to keep his own house in order.

In this regard, Trump, without factual bases, has previously mouthed Stone and his hapless attorneys’ line that the jury that convicted his friend was politically biased. That may be so – as all District of Columbia juries are – but does the president also know that Stone and his attorneys never moved the court to change venue, nor conducted a real investigation of the jurors’ backgrounds, as Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in her recent opinion denying Stone a new trial?

The bottom line is this: If President Trump pardons Stone, which clemency would undercut his criticism that the legal system must be cleansed of lying and deceit, swing voters, in the context of their disdain for the dirty trickster, could hand the White House to Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. This would be a frightening and fatal scenario for the nation’s survival – worse than even COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

