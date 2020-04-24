https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/arabs-use-coronavirus-closure-destroy-ancient-israelite-archaeology/

(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) The shutdown of enforcement activity in Judea and Samaria due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing untold, irreversible damage to the historical record and to world heritage sites in Israel’s biblical heartland. Grave robbers and antiquities thieves are enjoying complete freedom from watchful eyes, and are taking advantage of the suspension of oversight and enforcement activity to carry out illegal digs and excavations on an unprecedented scale.

‘Preserving the Eternal,’ a watchdog group dedicated to protecting Israel’s archaeological treasures, calls upon Minister of Defense Bennett to get inspectors back on the job – before even more damage is done.

