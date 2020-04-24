http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NtBVOSzDiDQ/

Prior to their removal, the MRFF announced it had received complaints about the videos from eight active duty service members.

MRFF Founder and President Mikey Weinstein then sent a demand letter to the commander at Fort Drum claiming the videos violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, the Christian Post noted.

The videos should have been shared on the Fort Drum Chapel page, not the brigade’s main page, the foundation argued.

“The alleged violations include Smith discussing the Fort Drum Spiritual Fitness Trail in a video that was posted April 17, saying, ‘You are invited to pray, to pray for the family, to pray for the sick, and to pray for our leaders,’” Fox News stated.

In a second video, she encouraged viewers to visit the Fort Drum Labyrinth and said it was a good place to hear God speak.

The report continued:

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic on April 2, Ingram said, “God encourages us not to be dismayed by what we see around us, things we cannot control. We can, however, with the best intel in this moment, place our trust in him, walk forward in his strength, and treat others with kindness.”

Monday on Twitter, Weinstein called the videos’ removal a “victory” for the foundation:

