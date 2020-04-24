https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/presidential-election/2020/04/24/id/964501

Joe Biden thinks President Donald Trump will try to push back the presidential election in order to win.

The former vice president made his prediction during an online fundraiser Thursday, The Hill reports.

Biden said pushing November’s general election is “the only way he can possibly win.”

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden told supporters.

Trump has not discussed delaying the election scheduled for Nov. 3. The president does not have the authority to change the date. Congress would have to approve any proposed change of date.

“Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement Friday. “President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd.”

