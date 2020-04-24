https://www.westernjournal.com/bin-laden-wanted-kill-obama-biden-plunge-us-crisis-new-potus/

Democrats appear to be all in on Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, while sane, rational Americans have serious questions about whether the former vice president is competent enough for the job.

But Americans aren’t the only people who have doubts that Biden can handle leading the free world.

Even sadistic, cold-blooded Islamic terrorists at one point found Biden to be so ineffectual, they discussed a plan to assassinate President Barack Obama so that Biden would succeed him.

Declassified documents shows that former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden wanted to eliminate Obama because he thought Biden was unprepared to lead the United States.

The documents, obtained thanks to the May 2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed bin Laden in Pakistan, outline a proposal from the terror group that would have elevated the former vice president to the role of commander in chief, as terrorists believed Biden was incapable of doing the job of stopping them.

While the documents, which include quotes from bin Laden about Biden, were reported by The Washington Post in 2012, the story was resurfaced by Fox News this week, and for good reason. As the network told MarketWatch, the matter is worth revisiting due to “the new context of former Vice President Joe Biden being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.”

In a 48-page directive his top al-Qaida deputy, Atiyah Abd al-Rahman, bin Laden discussed a potential plan to eliminate Obama.

“The reason for concentrating on them,” bin Laden said, “is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency. … Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.”

The plan would have tasked Pakistani terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri with taking down the aircraft carrying Obama and Army Gen. David Petraeus, the Army general who led U.S. military forces in Afghanistan.

“As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour … and killing him would alter the war’s path” in Afghanistan, bin Laden added.

The terror leader also said, “’Please ask brother Ilyas to send me the steps he has taken into that work.”

While bin Laden discussed potential action to take out the president, the group’s plot was never a serious threat, U.S. officials told The Post in 2012.

About a month after bin Laden died, Kashmiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike, so thankfully, the plan never came close to being put into action.

Still, it’s a bad look for Biden when radical Islamic terrorists were among those who recognized that he doesn’t have what it takes to lead the country — and that was well before serious questions about the former vice president’s cognitive health started being asked.

If terrorists thought Biden was unfit to lead the U.S. in the war on terror almost a decade ago, then what does that say about his perception among America’s adversaries now?

This is obviously terrible from an optics standpoint for Biden, who is currently attempting to portray himself as a man with answers as America fights to overcome a foreign contagion and deal with all of its geopolitical implications.

To make matters worse for Biden, he initially advised then-President Obama against immediately green-lighting the raid that led to the death of bin Laden.

“Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go,” Biden recalled telling Obama during a 2012 speech. “We have to do two more things to see if [bin Laden is] there.”

Biden claimed in January of this year that he never advised against taking out the world’s most infamous terror leader.

When Fox reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden about the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the former vice president bragged about the bin Laden raid.

“And didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden that day?” Doocy asked Biden.

“No, I didn’t. I didn’t,” Biden responded.

Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate Soleimani.

“No matter how rightly reviled he was in the West, he was a senior figure in the Iranian government,” he said in January, according to the Des Moines Register.

Biden is soft on terrorism, just as he is soft on China.

The declassified al-Qaida documents leave little doubt that our country’s adversaries understand Biden isn’t regarded as a strong leader.

Biden did, after all, have the ringing endorsement of the world’s most notorious terrorist.

