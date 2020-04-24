https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bobby-kennedy-jr-claims-dr-fauci-gates-foundation-will-make-billions-coronavirus-vaccine/

Bobby Kennedy Jr. was on a podcast this past week where he dropped some bombs about the perils of vaccinations. In his interview at the 50:00 minute mark, Kennedy shares the following:

You have the Vaccine Act of 86. Now you have a project that has no liability so they have no incentive to make it safe. Not only that they don’t have to test it and in fact they have an incentive not to test it because the only way you can get sued under the Vaccine Act is if you can show that the company knew of an injury and didn’t list it on the manufacturer’s insert.

So there’s an incentive to know as little about the product as possible. And, you can’t sue them, and there’s no market force that keeps them in check. Because you can say that the vaccine is mandated for 78 million kids. And, so the industry got together and manufacturers said, holy cow, now we have a product that has no liability, and that’s the biggest cost for drugs. So they said, number one, we don’t have to test it, that’s a huge cost avoided. Number two, there’s no liability and that’s the biggest cost avoided. Number three, there’s no marketing or advertising costs, because it’s mandated. So it’s just like printing money.

If you can get a vaccine on the CDC’s recommended schedule it averages about a billion dollars annually in pure profits for your company . When I was a kid I got three vaccines and was fully compliant and today’s kids get 72 vaccines.