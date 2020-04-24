https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bobby-kennedy-jr-claims-dr-fauci-gates-foundation-will-make-billions-coronavirus-vaccine/
Bobby Kennedy Jr., the son of the late former US Attorney General and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, is warning the world of the perils of vaccinations. He claims the push for more vaccines is all about the money.
Bobby Kennedy Jr. was on a podcast this past week where he dropped some bombs about the perils of vaccinations. In his interview at the 50:00 minute mark, Kennedy shares the following:
You have the Vaccine Act of 86. Now you have a project that has no liability so they have no incentive to make it safe. Not only that they don’t have to test it and in fact they have an incentive not to test it because the only way you can get sued under the Vaccine Act is if you can show that the company knew of an injury and didn’t list it on the manufacturer’s insert.
So there’s an incentive to know as little about the product as possible. And, you can’t sue them, and there’s no market force that keeps them in check. Because you can say that the vaccine is mandated for 78 million kids. And, so the industry got together and manufacturers said, holy cow, now we have a product that has no liability, and that’s the biggest cost for drugs. So they said, number one, we don’t have to test it, that’s a huge cost avoided. Number two, there’s no liability and that’s the biggest cost avoided. Number three, there’s no marketing or advertising costs, because it’s mandated. So it’s just like printing money.
If you can get a vaccine on the CDC’s recommended schedule it averages about a billion dollars annually in pure profits for your company . When I was a kid I got three vaccines and was fully compliant and today’s kids get 72 vaccines.
At the 59:00 minute mark, Kennedy shares the money and connections between Dr. Fauci and the Gates Foundation:
Tony Fauci has many, many vaccine patents… and there’s one vaccine patent that he has that is a way of packaging a coronavirus with some other vaccine … in a protein sheet… and then delivering it through a vaccine… he somehow ended up owning that patent… Tony Fauci will be able to cash in …. So Fauci’s agency will collect half the royalties for that vaccine [related to the coronavirus].
A year ago in May 2019, Bobby Kennedy Jr’s relatives penned an op-ed at far left Politico and ranted against Bobby’s warnings about vaccinations
As parents and concerned citizens, we stand behind the hard work of scientists and public health professionals at organizations like the WHO and the Department of Health and Human Services, whether in the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Food and Drug Administration. Their tireless efforts guide the development, testing and distribution of safe and effective vaccines against 16 diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, influenza and HPV. The necessity and safety of vaccines are backed up by every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Public Health Association and scores of others.
The above audio was shocking in describing the connections between Fauci and Gates and the alleged money they may make with a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Hat tip Marty