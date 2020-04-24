https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow/2020/04/24/id/964485

The Dow Jones headed lower on Friday, led by Boeing and Intel, with investors staying cautious about an economic recovery as some states prepared to relax the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Boeing Co fell 5.3% after a report the planemaker was planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half, while Intel Corp shed 2.1% on weak second-quarter profit forecast and after it said it could not issue a full-year outlook.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were trading lower, but the energy index was on still track for its fifth straight week of gains as oil prices recovered after a historic collapse on Monday.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, was on course to end a tumultuous week lower, with investors fearful of a deep economic slump following a near crash in April business activity and weekly jobless claims topping 26 million in five weeks.

Still, the index has recovered more than 25% from its March trough and hopes are growing that more businesses would be allowed to re-open as coronavirus infections showed signs of peaking.

“The market has already priced in the economic data that we’re seeing currently,” said Brooke May, managing partner at Evans May Wealth in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“As states start to re-open and businesses are able to see revenues again – and measures are taken to contain the virus so we don’t see a resurgence – that will be seen as good news.”

Georgia became the first state to push ahead with its plan to allow an array of small businesses to re-open on Friday despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and health experts.

Overall, analysts still expect a 14.8% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to slump more than 60%, raising fears of debt defaults, layoffs and possible bankruptcies.

On Friday, however, data showed orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month, compared with economists’ expectations of a 6% plunge.

“Maybe it does tell us that the potential for recovery is slightly better than what was anticipated,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was down for the third straight session.

In a rare session of relatively subdued moves on Wall Street, just before 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 56.16 points, or 0.24%, at 23,459.10, the S&P 500 was down 0.63 points, or nearly flat, at 2,797.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.09%, at 8,502.39.

Verizon Communications Inc declined 0.5% as it lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter.

American Express Co also fell half a percent after posting a 76% drop in first-quarter profit as the credit card issuer braced for potential losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Declining issues almost matched advancers on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and six new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global shares fell, hit by delays to an agreement on divisive details of the European Union’s stimulus package and doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19.

MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was down 0.3% and heading for its worst week in three, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9%.

European stocks were 0.3% lower, with London’s FTSE 100 shedding 0.6% as data showed UK retail sales crashed in March.

“It’s a negative session,” said François Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners. “The market for the last week has been under consolidation after a strong rally. A lot of good news has already been priced in and news that the number of deaths had increased in the U.S. was also a warning sign for investors.”

Avoiding another all-night bust-up, EU leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic, while leaving divisive details until the summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron said differences continued between EU governments over whether the fund should be transferring grant money, or simply making loans.

“The risk exists that a concrete decision on the creation of the recovery fund may not occur before September, thereby not being operational before early 2021,” Goldman Sachs European economist Alain Durre wrote in a note.

The banking index led the declines in European stocks after S&P cut Commerzbank’s credit rating by a notch and lowered its outlook for Deutsche Bank to negative from stable.

Gilead said the findings were inconclusive because the study conducted in China was terminated early.

The markets’ sensitivity to news related to the medical treatment of COVID-19 reflected investors’ desperation for a sign of when the global economy might start returning to normal, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at New York-based wealth management firm Inverness Counsel.

“Any piece of bad news is likely to rattle the market,” Ghriskey said. “Investors are keen for a semblance of hope that they can soon crawl out of their homes and get on with some form of normal life, even if with trepidation and fear.”

U.S. coronavirus deaths exceeded 49,000 on Thursday, with the number of lives lost in April rising by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Business activity in the world’s largest economy plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses and hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will sign the bill, said late Thursday he may need to extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.

Oil prices broadly retained their recovery from a price collapse this week that pushed U.S. crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, helped by producers such as Kuwait saying they would move to cut output.

Brent crude was up 18 cents, or 0.9%, at $21.51, after jumping 5% on Thursday. U.S. oil was steady at $16.50 a barrel, having surged 20% in the previous session.

But prices were headed for their third weekly loss and the outlook remains dim because global energy demand has evaporated due to business closures and travel curbs aimed at slowing the pandemic. In addition, some countries are running out of space to store the crude oil that they are not using.

EU leaders’ agreement on the emergency fund helped lift Italian government bond yields. Short-dated Italian bond yields jumped 12 basis points . Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up 7 bps at 2.08% and the closely-watched Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap was 14 bps wider from late Thursday levels at around 252 bps, erasing Thursday’s narrowing.

The U.S. dollar gained as the euro fell 0.2% against the greenback to $1.07980 and 0.2% versus the yen at 116.17 yen.

