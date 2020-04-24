https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-brady-documents-finally-disclosed-government-exonerate-general-michael-flynn/

Brady documents finally disclosed by the DOJ in General Flynn’s case reveal exculpatory evidence for Flynn.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

“The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March and April 2020 and are provided to you as a result of this ongoing review; additional documents may be forthcoming. These materials are covered by the Protective Order entered by the Court on February 21, 2018,” Shea’s letter to Powell states.

Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

“What else has the FBI buried,” said Powell to Sara Carter on Friday. “Where’s the original 302? And obviously some of the good agents are finally stepping up.”

In the supplement to Flynn’s motion to dismiss his case for egregious government misconduct Powell stated Friday that “this afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.” “It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24 was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” she added. According to the documents produced by the government Powell “has found further evidence of misconduct by Mr. Van Grack specifically,” referring to DOJ prosecutor in Flynn’s case, Brandon Van Grack. “Not only did he make baseless threats to indict Michael G. Flynn, he made a side deal not to prosecute Michael G. Flynn as a material term of the plea agreement, but he required that it be kept secret between himself and the Covington attorneys expressly to avoid the requirement of Giglio v. United States, 405 U.S. 150 (1972). Exs. 1, 2,” she states in the motion. “Since August 2016 at the latest, partisan FBI and DOJ leaders conspired to destroy Mr. Flynn,” Powell argued to the court in the motion. “These documents show in their own handwriting and emails that they intended either to create an offense they could prosecute or at least get him fired. Then came the incredible malfeasance of Mr. Van Grack’s and the SCO’s prosecution despite their knowledge there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.”

As Attorney Sidney Powell tweeted last month and reported by The Federalist that the FBI was “still hiding evidence of Flynn’s innocence” and has noted repeatedly that the FBI has failed to produce the original written FBI account, known as a 302.

