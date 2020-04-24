https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-evidence-suggests-bidens-accusers-mother-called-cnn-in-1993-about-allegation-multiple-reports-claim

A new report and a video clip from 1993 allegedly shows the mother of Tara Reade, the former staffer of then-Senator Joe Biden who has accused of him of sexual assault, calling into CNN’s “Larry King Show” to discuss problems that her daughter experienced while working for “a prominent senator.”

“Reade has claimed to various media outlets, including The Intercept, that she told her mother, a close friend, and her brother about both the harassment and, to varying degrees of detail, the assault at the time,” The Intercept reported. “Reade’s mother died in 2016, but both her brother and friend also confirmed Reade had told her mother, and that her mother, a longtime feminist and activist, urged her to go to the police.”

“In interviews with The Intercept, Reade also mentioned that her mother had made a phone call to ‘Larry King Live’ on CNN, during which she made reference to her daughter’s experience on Capitol Hill,” The Intercept continued. “Reade told The Intercept that her mother called in asking for advice after Reade, then in her 20s, left Biden’s office.”

The August 11, 1993, video was unearthed by NewsBusters late on Friday afternoon. It is important to note that King reportedly did not include the names of callers on his show, although Reade told Politico that the women’s voice in the clip is her mother’s voice.

Transcript of the video:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

Politico reporter Holly Otterbein tweeted on the video: “Tare Reade told me this is her mother’s voice.”

Tara Reade told me this is her mother’s voice. https://t.co/7ymN6Pj55m — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

