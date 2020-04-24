https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-donation-world-health-organization

The Chinese government announced Thursday that it is donating $30 million to the World Health Organization, just days after the United States announced that it was suspending all aid to the WHO due in part to its willingness to pass on faulty information provided by the Chinese government.

In an announcement on Twitter, a Chinese government spokesperson said, “China has decided to donate an additional $30 million in cash to WHO to support its global fight against #COVID19, in particular strengthening developing countries’ health systems. China already donated $20 million in cash to WHO on March 11th.”

The Chinese contribution will not nearly be enough to replace the United States funding, if it remains suspended. Prior to the suspension of aid, the United States contributed hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the WHO, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted earlier this week that the United States might never resume those payments. The U.S. has already given WHO $58 million this year.

Nor, for that matter, will those contributions cover even a fraction of the cost imposed upon the world at large by the fact that the Chinese government contributed to the global spread of the virus by covering up the extent of its spread until the virus had already been carried to most of the world.

The United States halted all funding to the WHO following an April 14 announcement from President Donald Trump that the United States would investigate the organization’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and specifically its relationship with the Chinese government.

In explaining his decision, President Trump said, “With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible.”

