https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/494615-china-dispatched-team-to-north-korea-to-advise-on-kim-jong

China has reportedly sent a team of officials, including medical experts, to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong UnKim Jong UnTrump hits CNN and Washington Post reporters as ‘fake news’ during briefing Overnight Defense: Trump threatens to ‘shoot down and destroy’ Iranian ships | Top general says Kim likely still ‘in full control’ of North Korea | 26 Navy ships have confirmed coronavirus cases Pentagon: North Korea’s Kim likely still ‘in full control’ of country MORE as speculation swirls over his health.

The trip by the Chinese delegation is being led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department, Reuters reported. The cohort left Beijing on Thursday for an unspecified purpose, though the visit comes amid conflicting reports about Kim’s health following a medical procedure.

Daily NK, a South Korea-based website run by North Korean defectors, was the first to report this week that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular operation earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both South Korean and Chinese officials denied speculation that Kim was seriously ill after surgery, and Seoul added it had detected no unusual activity north of the border.

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not ready to ease up’ Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE also downplayed reports that Kim was in grave condition, telling reporters the “report was incorrect,” and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoChallenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages Export bans on medical supplies can be lethal Trump escalates WHO fight by redirecting funds to other groups MORE said this week his agency is “watching the situation very keenly.”

A South Korean source told Reuters that Seoul’s intelligence indicates that Kim was alive and will soon appear before the public. Another official familiar with U.S. intelligence said they had no reason to suspect Kim was seriously ill.

Kim’s last public appearance was on April 11, but speculation over his health was first fueled when he missed the celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather, one of the most significant holidays in North Korea. He is also known to suffer from an apparent weight gain and a family history of heart problems.

China is Pyongyang’s most significant ally, helping maintain a crucial economic lifeline to North Korea in the face of a litany of sanctions. China also reportedly sent doctors to North Korea in 2008 to help Kim’s father recover from a heart attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

