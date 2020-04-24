https://www.theblaze.com/news/colorado-walmart-closed-after-covid-19-deaths

The Walmart in Aurora, Colorado, is closed after three COVID-19 deaths and at least six more confirmed cases of coronavirus were reportedly associated with the store.

On Thursday, the Denver Post reported that employees and customers sent several complaints to the health department.

What are the details?

The Tri-County Health Department closed the Walmart after it determined that there were at least three COVID-19-related deaths because of the business.

An employee, her husband, and a store security guard all succumbed to the deadly virus.

“There are six additional confirmed cases among employees,” a release from the health department reported, as well as three more possible cases awaiting official confirmation.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University researchers estimate that there have been at least 11,278 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Colorado, with at least 552 deaths.

“We are extremely saddened by this news and offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the three people we lost,” Dr. John M. Douglas Jr., director of the health department, said. “These deaths underscore the severity of the highly contagious coronavirus, and the need for diligent safety precautions to prevent any further spread, including the wearing of masks.”

According to the Post, “The store was ordered closed Thursday afternoon as the health department received multiple complaints from employees and shoppers regarding the lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings.”

The health department said that the Walmart violated the “‘Fourth Updated Public Health Order 20-24 Implementing Stay at Home Requirements’ issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment on April 9. The documents demanded an immediate closure.”

“It has been determined that you have violated the Public Health Order by operating your business in a manner that does not adhere to Section II A referring to critical businesses that must adhere to Social Distancing Requirements at all times,” the order added. “Also, it has been determined there is an outbreak amongst employees at the store.”

You can read the health department’s full release on the matter here as well as below.

