Authorities in New Jersey apparently will not be flouted, fooled, hoodwinked, or otherwise outsmarted by those who continue to defy social distancing orders instituted by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

What happened this time?

Seems a group of good-time buddies decided to party down Sunday with a bonfire get-together on banks of the Pennsauken Creek in Cinnaminson, Patch reported, citing Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Believe it or not, the group of 11 used boats and wave runners to get to the location, after which the revelers drank alcohol, authorities told the outlet.

But police caught wind of the shindig and broke it up, Patch said, adding that the participants were charged with violating Murphy’s executive order barring public gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the group are all from Maple Shade and between the ages of 18 and 29, the outlet said, and their cases will be tried in municipal court. Violations of the emergency orders constitute a disorderly persons offense carrying a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Patch reported.

What did the attorney general have to say?

“Our message to violators is that we will hold you accountable, whether it is through a summons for those who violate the social distancing orders, or an arrest on indictable charges for those who deliberately harm or threaten others during this emergency,” Grewal said, according to the outlet.

Same story, different day

New Jersey has been in the news quite a bit of late over its crackdowns for the sake of flattening the curve. A few days ago state officials ordered a tulip farm to cease its drive-thru tours since they violate Murphy’s executive order.

And that ain’t all:

