http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NRqLJqnKaVo/coronavirus-in-one-state-20.php

The nursing home crisis continues in Minnesota as deaths attributed to COVID-19 continue to escalate. Twenty-one new deaths added to the data yesterday pushed the total to 200. One had to tune in to Governor Walz’s daly briefing yesterday afternoon (video below) and hang in there for the update provided by Minnesota Commissioner of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to learn that 20 of the 21 new deaths occurred among residents of nursing homes or residential care facilities with compromised physical conditions. That means some 75 percent of total deaths to date in Minnesota have occurred among this subpopulation.

Malcolm noted that six of the 21 were in their 90’s, 9 were in their 80’s, three were in their 70’s, two were in their 60’s, and one was in his 50’s. The median age of decedents remains 83 with an age range from 54-104.

What is going on in the nursing homes? Governor Walz responded (at about 01:12:00 of the video), “We ask ourselves that question too.” Malcolm added that “you’ll see the same patterns with influenza and the like.” Don’t tell John!

The state remains under lockdown. The big news out of yesterday’s briefing is Governor Walz’s announcement that he has decided “to allow certain non-critical businesses to safely return to work. Developed in partnerships with hundreds of businesses, labor and worker organizations, and public health experts, this action will allow 80,000-100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in industrial, manufacturing, and office settings on Monday, April 27.”

I’m quoting the announcement from Governor Walz’s office. The governor’s new executive order provides further that prior to loosening restrictions for a given setting, businesses must: create, share, and implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan that specifying actions taken to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe; engage in health screening of employees; and ensure that sick employees stay home; and continue to work from home whenever possible. The full slide deck for yesterday’s briefing is posted here.

Minnesota has lost some 500,000 jobs since mid-March. On a per capita basis this is the worst record in the five-state area. Green Bay Packers fans may be pleased to learn that on a population-adjusted basis Minnesota’s job losses exceeded Wisconsin’s by 33 percent. The best among the five states? South Dakota, with only about one-third the percentage of job losses. Governor Walz should give her a call.

Governor Walz predicated the current lockdown regime in part on the asserted need to expand “surge capacity” (as he calls it) in our hospitals. As of the most recent MDH data, ICU Bed Capacity is 2,638. This is five percent lower than the capacity that MDH reported two weeks ago.

What is going on here? That is a question I would dearly love to pose in various ways to Governor Walz if only I could get inside the circle of love at his daily briefings. I sent Walz press secretary Teddy Tschann a plaintive message early yesterday afternoon:

Dear Mr. Tschann: I’ve asked you four times to include me as a member of the press in Governor Walz’s daily briefings. You have not so far even favored me with the courtesy of a reply. I think that’s rude. I can’t believe that Governor Walz would want to exclude me or that he would want you to represent him in this fashion. Taking questions from someone like me would only make him look better. Assuming you haven’t done so already, I wonder if you might be willing to run these issues by him.

Thank you for your consideration.

Scott W. Johnson

St. Paul

Power Line (powerlineblog.com)

Alpha News [alphanewsmn.com]

I have received no response and am not holding my breath, but I would also like to ask whether this comports with “the Minnesota way” that Walz repeatedly cites to support his actions (see video below).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

