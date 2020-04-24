https://www.theepochtimes.com/dallas-cowboys-quarterback-dak-prescotts-brother-jace-dies-at-31_3324587.html

The brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott died on Thursday, according to the team’s owner, Jerry Jones.

“We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother,” Jones said in a statement about Jace Prescott, who was 31 years old.

“We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you’re young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with,” Jones said.

Jace was the middle child out of three brothers, which includes Dak and Tad.

Condolences and prayers to the family of @NSUDemonsFB alum Jace Prescott. Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game. #RIP pic.twitter.com/PY3LFHsQav — Greg Burke (@demonsforkem) April 24, 2020

It’s not clear if Jace Prescott died from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

“Prescott lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013 while he was at Mississippi State. However, Dak continues to be fueled by the inspiration and the memory of his mom,” the Cowboys added in a statement.

He was an offensive lineman for four years at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The school’s athletic director, Greg Burke, said on Twitter that he sent “condolences and prayers to the family of @NSUDemonsFB alum Jace Prescott. Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute.”

“Remember at Texas State, after they kicked an FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game,” he added.

Fox Sports first reported last night that Jace was found dead.

