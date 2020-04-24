https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dear-president-trump-time-reboot-fauci-birx-ihme-wrong-prevented-herd-immunity-ruined-economy/

THE EXPERTS WERE WRONG!

Dr. Fauci’s actions will be regarded as THE GREATEST ERROR in US History!

Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the IHME “experts” with the garbage models promoted the exact opposite approach to effectively battle this virus!

Dr. Fauci locked down the healthy and young Americans when he should have opened America to the young and healthy!

Now herd immunity will be delayed, the economy is ruined and many more will die!

Dr. Scott Atlas released this very important piece on Friday morning.

Let’s pray it gets on the president’s desk!

Here is point #5 from his article.

Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures. The overwhelming evidence all over the world consistently shows that a clearly defined group — older people and others with underlying conditions — is more likely to have a serious illness requiring hospitalization and more likely to die from COVID-19. Knowing that, it is a commonsense, achievable goal to target isolation policy to that group, including strictly monitoring those who interact with them. Nursing home residents, the highest risk, should be the most straightforward to systematically protect from infected people, given that they already live in confined places with highly restricted entry. The appropriate policy, based on fundamental biology and the evidence already in hand, is to institute a more focused strategy like some outlined in the first place: Strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions. This would allow the essential socializing to generate immunity among those with minimal risk of serious consequence, while saving lives, preventing overcrowding of hospitals and limiting the enormous harms compounded by continued total isolation. Let’s stop underemphasizing empirical evidence while instead doubling down on hypothetical models. Facts matter.

To save America we need herd immunity to the coronavirus.

To achieve herd immunity the businesses should open and they young and healthy should be working and mingling.

To save the seniors we must reopen the economy.

Sweden is the example.

Via Jesse Kelly.

We reached 16% unemployment in six weeks. The Great Depression was an economic boom compared to this. This is how you quite literally end a nation. They’ll write books about this. Whatever. I’m done wasting my breath. Let it burn. I’m going to the range. https://t.co/X73aFvGNWN — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2020

Via Steve Deace.

Every word of this analysis from @JesseKellyDC is 100% pure truth. Come November 3rd, there will be many more people voting on the socio-economic carnage than those who lived in one of the few viral hot spots. https://t.co/SZI0UvURQy — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 24, 2020

I tried to help. I don’t know where the disconnect is with Trump right now. He’s normally outstanding at hearing the concerns of the working man. But he is absolutely in left field at the moment. Hope he wakes up. And soon. https://t.co/BSIOg8PomQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2020

