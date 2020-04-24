https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/dem-karen-whitsett-thanks-trump

Michigan Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) was hammered by her own party for meeting with President Donald Trump and crediting hydroxychloroquine for saving her life. Now, Detroit Democrats are planning to vote on a resolution to censure the freshman lawmaker and bar any future endorsements.

On the Glenn Beck Radio Program Friday, Rep. Whitsett had a fiery message for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom she said is undoubtedly behind the party’s push to censure her for breaking protocol.

“I threw her under the bus and I drove the bus over her. This is payback,” Whitsett told Glenn. “And as long as you [Whitmer] are not doing your job, and black lives are being lost in the city of Detroit, I will continue to throw you under the bus, drive it over you, and drag you by your hair behind the bus. Because you need to do your job!“

Rep. Whitsett was a guest on the radio program last week following her meeting with the president. She received some good news for the people of Detroit during the COVID-19 crisis:

