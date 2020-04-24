https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-plan-to-censure-fellow-democrat-rep-who-credited-trump-with-coronavirus-recovery-trump-chimes-in

Detroit Democrats are planning to censure State Rep. Karen Whitsett, a fellow Democrat who publicly credited President Donald Trump for touting a drug that she says saved her life against the China-originated novel coronavirus.

A group of Democrats in Detroit “plan to vote to censure and bar any future endorsements” of Rep. Whitsett, Detroit News reported Thursday.

According to a Democratic district leader, Whitsett “broke protocol by meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of COVID-19 survivors, during which she credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life,” the report said.

During the April 14 meeting, Whitsett told Trump, “Thank you for everything that you have done. I did not know that saying thank you had a political line. … I’m telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words.”

The rep. also appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” earlier this month to call for “unity” as we combat the virus.

“You know, we have a president that is in the White House – not a Republican president. We have a president that is in the White House,” she said. “And, at this time right now, everyone needs to get behind the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States, and we need to simply unite together.”

“We have people that are in our United States, which is united, that we need to be working to save, and that takes all of us,” Whitsett continued. “So, whatever your party is, that is neither here nor there at this time. Right now, we are human beings in the United States of America and we need to unite.”

“The Fake and totally corrupt News is after [Whitsett] as a means of getting to me,” Trump wrote via Twitter Friday morning, reacting to a report on the upcoming censure vote. “She’s smart and strong, knows the truth. Already a heroine to many!”

The Fake and totally corrupt News is after her as a means of getting to me. She’s smart and strong, knows the truth. Already a heroine to many! https://t.co/HMpXOEdgSA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

In another tweet on the matter, the president wrote, “Disgraceful. (Whitsett) Should join the Republican Party!”

Disgraceful. Should join the Republican Party! https://t.co/HMpXOEdgSA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

The 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization will vote on the censure Saturday via Zoom, Detroit News said, noting, “The admonition means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles.”

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said the group’s chairman, Jonathan Kinloch. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.”

“They (elected representatives) do not belong to themselves,” he added. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

For her part, Whitsett says she’ll continued to move forward and help the people of Detroit.

“I will continue to fight for the city of Detroit and the people in Detroit who need it the most, and that is the black community,” the representative said. “We’re the voiceless, and I don’t care who I got to go up against to do that.

“I’m a Democrat, and I plan on continuing to be a Democrat, but they will change their ways. I have my First Amendment right, and no one will take that away from me,” she added.

