The Department of Justice announced it will appeal to the Supreme Court after being ordered to give sealed documents to Congress from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, The Hill reports.

On Friday, the DOJ requested a stay of a ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals as the department petitions the high court.

“Whether and under what circumstances Congress may resort to the courts to seek grand jury materials generated in a criminal investigation in aid of an impeachment inquiry is plainly a question of great significance to all three branches of government, as well as to the functioning of the grand jury system in high-profile, politically-charged matters,” the Justice Department said.

The appeal comes after a three-judge D.C. Circuit panel handed down a 2-1 ruling that the Trump administration would have to give to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The department has objected to disclosure of the redacted grand jury materials, but the department has no interest in objecting to the release of these materials outside of the general purposes and policies of grand jury secrecy, which as discussed, do not outweigh the committee’s compelling need for disclosure,” Judge Judith Rogers wrote.

