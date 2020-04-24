http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BAByUOehmy4/inject-disinfectant-trumps-medical-claims-baffle-nation-experts-161116737.html
April 24 – Your charm, vivacity, and allure attract admirers wherever you go. Although you may be tempted to get lazy on the job, this isn’t a good time to do so. At least do the bare minimum so your employer doesn’t accuse you of slacking off. After you dispatch your professional responsibilities, you can enjoy a relaxing evening with your nearest and dearest. Whether you’re cuddling with your romantic partner or enjoying a Zoom party, it will feel good to laugh with people who appreciate your earthy sense of humor. You bring levity to any situation today.