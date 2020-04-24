https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dow-jumps-200-points-oil-extends-rebound/

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Friday as oil prices clawed back even more of their historic losses from earlier in the week while investors weighed the prospects of a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 260.01 points higher, or 1.1%, at 23,775.27. The S&P 500 gained 1.4% to close at 2,836.74 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7% to 8,634.52. Tech was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500, gaining 2.1% as Apple climbed over 2%.

For the week, however, the Dow was down 1.9% while the S&P 500 dropped over 1%. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% week to date. It was Wall Street’s first weekly decline in three.

